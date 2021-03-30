Video mapping in Izamal suspended for the Easter Holidays

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- The Board of the Cultural and Tourist Services Units (Cultur) reported that due to the celebration of the Holy Week services in the Convent San Antonio de Padua in Izamal will be suspended temporarily, including the “video mapping” show, from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 April.

The presentations of this event will restart until the following Thursday, April 8, at the usual time; that is to say, at 8:00 p.m..

We take the opportunity to invite you, to comply with all sanitary measures, to visit Izamal, and watch the videomapping since it is a high quality projection that will delight you.

