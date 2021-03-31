Victoria Salazar’s sentimental partner arrested for domestic violence and sexual abuse against their daughters

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 31, 2021).- The sentimental partner of the Salvadoran Victoria Esperanza Salazar Arriaza was arrested for mistreating the woman “and sexually abusing at least one of the daughters,” informed the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González.

Without giving details, the governor published on social networks that the arrest took place on Tuesday. “What we want in Quintana Roo is that whoever commits a crime pays for it and that there is justice”, he declared.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, reported through social networks that the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office arrested Victoria Salazar’s sentimental partner in Tulum, The arrest occurred after the man was denounced for sexual abuse against Victoria’s daughter,

In this context, Karla Rivero, director of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of the State, pointed out that psychological care is provided not only to the daughters of Victoria Salazar Arriaza, but also to the children of the four former agents accused of the femicide of the Salvadoran woman; he mentioned that there are newborns among them, and that apart from the crime they committed, their families were greatly affected.

She stressed that they work very closely with personnel from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior, as well as the Foreign Ministry of El Salvador.

Next Saturday a judge will determine the responsibility of the four former agents of the Quintana Roo Police accused of the death of Salazar Arriaza in Tulum because they accepted the extension of the constitutional term that expires that day. Meanwhile, they will remain in prison.

The refugee woman in Mexican territory died on Saturday after being detained and subdued with extreme violence by a female police officer in Tulum’s Tumbenkah neighborhood.

The three police officers, which are Yucatecan by the way, were sent to the Playa del Carmen municipal jail and the woman to the Cancun prison. Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office reported that the victim’s body is still in the Forensic Medical Service facilities waiting for a family member to claim it.

Official sources indicated that the arrival of relatives of the victim from El Salvador is expected today Wednesday, March 31.

Meanwhile, the consul of El Salvador, René Domínguez, and the representative of the Human Rights Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, Ana Rodas, arrived in Tulum to support the relatives in the procedures.

