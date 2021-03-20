Vaccination campaign starts in Chetumal, Quintana Roo

Chetumal, Quintana Roo. – “On Friday, March 19th, the covid-19 vaccination campaign began in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, to continue in Tulum and, in the coming days, the state government will announce which other municipalities will be included,” informed Governor Carlos Joaquín.

The head of the Executive said that adults over 60 years of age are receiving their doses in Calderitas and CBTIS 214 modules in Chetumal. “We have a goal of applying 7,800 vaccinations until March 21,” he explained.

The Ministry of Health, led by Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, announced that Quintana Roo continues to receive vaccines against covid-19. She added that 13,800 doses were received this Thursday that will be applied to adults over 60 years of age.

The official indicated that 7,800 doses were received from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which will be applied as of this March 19 in the municipality of Othón P. Blanco, particularly in 30 neighborhoods of Chetumal and in the towns of Calderitas, Laguna Guerrero, Raudales, and Luis Echeverría.

Likewise, six thousand doses of SINOVAC will be applied to people over 60 years of age in the municipalities determined by the federal authorities.

Governor Carlos Joaquín heads the sum of efforts and coordination with the federal government so that Quintana Roo continues to receive these vaccines, which will be applied as they are received, in accordance with the National Vaccination Plan.

Aguirre Crespo recommended registering on the website www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx to all those people over 60 years of age who have not yet expressed their intention to be vaccinated.

He also reiterated the call to the population to continue with prevention measures, such as the use of face masks, hand washing, and the use of alcohol gel, as well as avoiding crowds and keeping a healthy distance at all times.

