UADY professor is suspended for alleged harassment and homophobia

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 10, 2021).- The Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) removed a professor accused of harassment and issuing homophobic expressions against students.

On the night of March 7, the Protocol for the Prevention, Attention, and Punishment of Gender Violence, Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Abuse, received a complaint about a series of public messages attributed to a professor from this University, which was immediately brought to his attention.

At noon on March 8, the first contact interview was held with the person who filed the complaint.

According to the groups ‘Colectiva: El Círculo de Marie’ and ‘Spectrum UADY’ Andrés E.T., in charge of the Institutional English Program of the Faculty of Chemistry, on several occasions used double-meaning language and sexual content while communicating with the students.

And in the most recent incident, Andrés E.T. used social networks to post offensive expressions against students, as well as disqualifications for the community of sexual diversity.

Due to the nature of the publications allegedly made by the teacher, the Executive Committee of the Protocol issued a recommendation to initiate the corresponding investigations, in accordance with due process.

Likewise, UADY considered that, as a precautionary measure, the academic should be suspended from his activities with students, while the investigation is resolved.

The UADY called for people who have expressed in social networks having experienced, within the university community, gender violence, discrimination, harassment, or sexual abuse, to use the current Protocol so that their complaints are addressed and, if this is the case, those who are responsible can be punished.

Through a statement, UADY insisted that there will be “zero tolerance” for all types of violence and behavior that threaten the emotional or physical integrity of those who are part of the university community.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







