Two corpses were found in different municipalities one in Chablekal and the other in Kiní

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 26, 2021).- In a totally unusual event in Yucatán, the body of a young man was found this Thursday night in the mounts of Chablekal, Mérida community, and according to people from the surrounding area, it could be Ángel Jesús C., 34 years old, who for 10 days he was reported missing.

The events occurred around 7:30 p.m. when people who were walking through the place observed the lifeless body of a man among the brush, and immediately alerted the state authorities to the emergency numbers.

After their arrival, the agents verified the death of the subject and cordoned off the area.

Personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) and agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) also arrived on-site to carry out the removal of the body.

It is unknown if it shows signs of violence.

Another corpse found on Thursday in the undergrowth

This Thursday morning, residents of the Kiní community who were crossing the road that leads to Motul, first found personal items scattered on the asphalt and later discovered a dead body.

Shortly afterwards they notice that it was the body of José Gilberto “N”, who probably died after skidding his motorcycle or maybe after a car hit him and fled the scene on the Motul-Kiní highway.

The fatal accident probably occurred on the evening of Wednesday, March 24th, or in the early hours of Thursday, March 25th. The body was found on the side of the road in the undergrowth.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







