Two arrested for drug dealing in Uman, Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán (March 7, 2021).- For crimes against health in the form of drug dealing for the supply and possession of cannabis, two suspects (JBM and WECP), were linked to the process, as they were denounced after the events that occurred on February 25th in the streets of the Piedra de Agua subdivision in Umán, Yucatan.

According to the data provided by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) during the initial hearing, it was established that the events occurred when the defendants were standing behind a car parked on Calle 39A of the aforementioned subdivision, where they were caught making an exchange of cash for cannabis, for which they were arrested and turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office, to start the investigation folder that led to criminal case number 13/2021.

During the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Umán, the First Control Judge of the Fourth Judicial District evaluated the data presented by the litigation prosecutors and decreed the order to be linked to the process for the aforementioned crime, in the supply variant in the case of JBM and for simple possession of cannabis to WECP, also granting a period of three months for the closure of the complementary investigation.

Finally, the precautionary measures imposed in the previous hearing were ratified, which consist of preventive detention for JBM; and in the case of WECP, the suspect must attend the agency to sign every month, he is not allowed to leave the State without judicial authorization and submit to the care and surveillance of the State Center for Precautionary Measures, both will maintain the measures for the entire time that the process lasts.

