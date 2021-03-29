Tulum Police officers who arrested and killed Victoria will be judged for femicide

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 29, 2021).- The police officers who participated in the arrest of Victoria S. in Tulum on Saturday afternoon were arrested and were at the disposal of the judge for the crime of femicide, announced the attorney general of Quintana Roo, Óscar Montes de Oca, who highlighted that the autopsy showed that the excessive use of force was the cause of death.
In a message released this Monday morning, the prosecutor mentioned that experts from the Forensic Medical Service concluded that a fracture was identified in the upper part of the spine, caused by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, which caused the loss of the victim’s life.
“The injuries referred to in accordance with the rulings on criminology, forensic medicine and the video graphics material that is part of the investigation folder are compatible and coincide with the submission maneuvers that were applied to the victim during the process of her arrest and before she passed away ”, said the official.
He explained that the police technique of body control applied and the level of force used was carried out in a disproportionate, immoderate and with a high risk to life, since it was not in accordance with the resistance of the victim, which caused a deceleration or the neck rotation, thereby violating the provisions of the national law on the use of force.
Therefore, this morning the Public Ministry prosecutor who is hearing the case brought a criminal action against the four policemen – one woman and three men – who arrested Victoria for their probable participation in events indicated by law as femicide, and in the next few hours, they will be admitted to the corresponding detention center and will be at the disposal of a control judge.
The prosecutor assured that “so far the victim has not been officially identified,” so they work with local and foreign authorities to deliver the body; However, the government of El Salvador has already confirmed that it is one of its citizens, named Victoria S., a native of the department of Sonsonate.
