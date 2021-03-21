This week to be decided if Yucatan’s beaches are closed during vacations.

At the beginning of the upcoming week, the State Government will decide whether or not to close Yucatan’s beaches during the upcoming Holy Week vacation, which will be from Friday, April 26th to Monday, April 5th.

PROGRESO Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – According to information from the State Government, until yesterday afternoon, they were still analyzing the recommendations, proposals, and opinions of the Specialized Health Advisory Committee regarding the possible closure of the State beaches during the next vacation. Still, they have not yet made a decision. It is mentioned that a campaign might begin during these next few days to ask the population to stay at home during vacation period.

Progreso

As has been reported, in the port of Progreso, which is the most visited site during the vacations, it would be the State Government who will decide whether the beaches remain open or closed during these upcoming vacations. A great expectation has been generated as to what the decision of the authorities will be.

The State Executive informed that, within the aforementioned commission, the prevention and risk factors that could affect the State’s sanitary traffic light, which is currently at orange and allows the resumption of the entity’s economic activity, are being analyzed.

It is expected that a decision will be made and announced at the beginning of next week, whether to close them or to keep them open as requested by the Yucatan coast’s service providers and commerce.

Serious risk of contagion

It was reported that these days the government would start a publicity campaign to invite the population to stay at home during these vacations, to make them aware of the serious risks of contagion of the coronavirus, especially in places where there are crowds of people.

Although the Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday in the liturgical calendar, which on this occasion will be next March 28th, in the school calendar, the vacation starts on Friday 26th. It will conclude Monday, April 5th, when classes will start again in the State.

Since it was reopened, Progreso’s malecon has registered a high level of activity. The Malecon is a bustling place. Activities begin very early when the sun is not yet up and end almost at midnight when the mobility restriction comes into effect. From very early in the morning, City Hall personnel in charge of cleaning the beaches arrive to keep the Blue Flag area and the entire tourist zone clean.

