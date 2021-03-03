The Yucatan CCE is in favor of the bicycle lanes in Mérida

Unlike other business groups, the Yucatán Business Coordinating Council (CCE) indicated that they are in favor of the Ciclovías Infrastructure Plan, which is promoted by the Yucatán government in four parts of the city of Mérida.

The CCE asked the public for patience in these works and to wait until they are fully concluded, confirming that they are in favor of sustainable mobility in the city.

In recent days, the Paseo de Montejo Foundation, which integrates merchants, hoteliers, restaurants and residents of the emblematic avenue, filed an injunction to stop the bicycle lane project on said artery.

In addition, the recently created Citizen Coordinator Council of Yucatán made up of hotel owners, businessmen, and citizens in general, delivered on March 1, a document to Renán Barrera Concha, mayor of Mérida, where they demand the removal of the flowerpots that were installed in some streets of the city center, to favor the mobility of pedestrians and the halting of the bicycle lanes project.

During the protest of Fernando Ponce Díaz, as the new leader of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Yucatán, Eduardo Ancona Cámara, president of the National Chamber of the Housing Industry in Yucatán (Canadevi), clarified that the body is not against the project, but on the contrary, they applaud the efforts made by governments in terms of mobility. “These works seek to greatly improve the quality of life in the city and, above all, it is a small first step to orient the city towards giving the privilege to people, so that they can move in means that pollute less and seek health”; express

Although it is perfectible, he specified, we are not against it. We are in favor of communication, so he recommended that those who have felt affected in their rights, in their businesses, hotels, restaurants approach. “We are in favor of implementing it, testing it, it is a great benefit for the city,” he stressed.

Raúl Aguilar Baqueiro, president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) Yucatán, for his part, indicated that you have to have a little patience, wait for these works to be completed, or at least reach 90 percent, since we must not lose sight of the fact that they are 71 kilometers of bicycle lanes.

However, the business leader acknowledged that there has been flexibility on the part of the authorities to make modifications, although it is normal for there to be inconveniences during the process, he insisted that it must be seen working and the scope that they can have for the benefit of the population.

Source: lajornadamaya

