The US donates passenger inspection equipment to the Cozumel Airport

Cozumel, Quintana Roo (March 18, 2021).— On behalf of the Municipal President, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Pedro Hermosillo López, witnessed the donation of passenger inspection equipment made by the Federal Agency for Civil Aviation (AFAC), in coordination with the Office of Anti-Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the United States Embassy in Mexico, to the Cozumel International Airport.

“As a sign of the collaboration in security matters between Mexico and the United States, this day they donated new equipment that has the purpose of inspecting passengers, in order to strengthen prevention, avoiding the traffic of products and substances not allowed at the airport ”, Highlighted the Director of Municipal Tourism.

Likewise, Pedro Hermosillo López pointed out that these actions are aligned with the strategy and coordination carried out by the Municipal President, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis with the orders of the government, in order to preserve security, peace, and tranquility in the destination, for the benefit of the community.

“With this equipment donated to the airport, surveillance will be strengthened and this will help to advance in the economic reactivation of the island safely, now that we have 14 national and international air connections,” said the municipal official.

For his part, the head of the Civil Aviation Security Directorate, belonging to the SCT’s Undersecretariat of Transportation, Miguel Ángel Campos Cornejo, emphasized that with this action the municipality of Cozumel has the safest airport in all of Mexico.

Also present at the event were the United States Consular Representative in Cozumel, Terri Barnhart-Ocejo; the Commander of the International Airport, Rolando Tovar Leal; the Airport Manager on the island, Jorge Campos Romero, as well as representatives of airlines on the island.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







