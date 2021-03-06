The U.S. Dollar continues to rise.

This is the exchange rate in Mexico today, Saturday, March 6, 2021, concerning the U.S. dollar.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Today, Saturday, March 6, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.32 Mexican pesos, according to the Investing.com platform.
Since early November, the Mexican peso has not depreciated as it happened on Friday to its worst level. This after the release of U.S. employment data that helped the dollar strengthen and pushed up U.S. Treasury yields.
The peso appreciated after touching its weakest level in more than five weeks the day before but outlined accumulated losses for both the week and January as the rise in coronavirus infections and the vaccination process’s challenges on investors’ mood.
Exchange rate
Regarding the exchange rate at different Mexican banks and government institutions, the dollar reached its lowest selling price at $20.52 at HSBC and the highest at $22.00 at Banregio. The lowest buying price was at $19.51 at HSBC and the highest at $21.32 at Banxico Interbancario.
The euro is quoted at 25.23 pesos, compared to 29.24 pesos for the pound sterling on the general average.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO refers to Mauricio Vila as a “serious and responsible leader”
YUCATAN, MEXICO (March 5, 2021).- President.
-
Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched.
-
Facebook and Instagram to control political advertisements in Mexico.
Both platforms seek to have greater.
-
Quintana Roo’s tourism reactivation will take place until the middle of the year. – AMLO
López Obrador, now a tourism expert,.
-
Reform to the law on bicycle lanes is in effect.
The amendment to the Regulation of.
-
Cold Front number 40 arrives in Yucatan.
Ports will be closed, and no.
-
Charcoal-grilled meat increases risk of cancer, alerts Profeco
MEXICO (March 5, 2021).- The Federal.
-
Gender violence, a serious public health problem in Yucatan
Merida, Yucatán, (March 5, 2021).- “Gender violence.
-
AMLO proposes to reopen schools in Campeche on April
México City, (March 5, 2021).-This Friday,.
-
Unprecedented, Pope travels to Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — Pope Francis opened.
Leave a Comment