The U.S. Dollar continues to rise.

This is the exchange rate in Mexico today, Saturday, March 6, 2021, concerning the U.S. dollar.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Today, Saturday, March 6, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.32 Mexican pesos, according to the Investing.com platform.

Since early November, the Mexican peso has not depreciated as it happened on Friday to its worst level. This after the release of U.S. employment data that helped the dollar strengthen and pushed up U.S. Treasury yields.

The peso appreciated after touching its weakest level in more than five weeks the day before but outlined accumulated losses for both the week and January as the rise in coronavirus infections and the vaccination process’s challenges on investors’ mood.

Exchange rate

Regarding the exchange rate at different Mexican banks and government institutions, the dollar reached its lowest selling price at $20.52 at HSBC and the highest at $22.00 at Banregio. The lowest buying price was at $19.51 at HSBC and the highest at $21.32 at Banxico Interbancario.



The euro is quoted at 25.23 pesos, compared to 29.24 pesos for the pound sterling on the general average.

