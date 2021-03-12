The ‘Biciruta’ returns to downtown Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).- Renán Barrera Concha, mayor of Mérida, announced that on March 21st, the Paseo de Montejo Biciruta will be reactivated, after a year of absence due the coronavirus pandemic.
During a live broadcast on his Facebook account, in which he addressed various issues, the mayor said that this measure has been preparing in recent weeks, in order to guarantee the necessary care for assistants.
“Being an outdoor activity in an area of 4 kilometers, it can be carried out with the necessary measures so that families can go out and have a healthy activity that is eagerly awaited,” he said.
“We are in a position to do the Biciruta again, although this will be for people under 60 years of age, always respecting the indications such as the use of a face mask,” he said.
He explained that throughout the tour there will be health personnel from the Welfare Directorate, medical areas and volunteers to make announcements of the route and give the necessary attention to the attendees.
He also pointed out that once it is reactivated, the Biciruta will be monitored to define improvements or extensions.
It should be remembered that this activity was suspended in March of last year, after the first case of coronavirus was announced in Mérida, along with “Mérida en Domingo” and other programs that have been reactivated little by little.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
