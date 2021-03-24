The best antioxidant drinks to stop the age signs

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021).- Drinking fresh and healthy fruit juice could help us to provide numerous benefits in our state of health. In this case, if we use those that have the most antioxidants, they could be of great help to slow down the signs of age and aging. For this reason, in this article, we are going to expose some of the best antioxidant drinks to keep us young and radiant.

Green vegetables are the best ingredients for juicing because they contain antioxidants, or “free radicals,” which can help fight disease and help you lose weight. Most vegetables contain a high concentration of antioxidants and are the best for juicing.

Apple, peach, pear, pomegranate and grapes, among other fruits, have a high content of antioxidants and can help fight diseases and lose weight. They are also a great source of nutrients.

Next, we are going to discover the five richest antioxidant drinks that we could substitute for carbonated or alcoholic drinks that do not contribute anything to our diet. In this way, we will avoid sugar, artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners, adding vitamins and minerals to our body.

Green smoothie

The green smoothie is perfect for nutritious and healthy breakfasts. This drink includes numerous vegetables such as spinach, beet greens, watercress, or alfalfa, which combined with banana, strawberries, apple, or kiwi, can make a perfect homemade drink. Although, we cannot forget that green vegetables contain high amounts of antioxidants, such as beta-carotene or vitamin E.

Lemonade

This is one of the most traditional and simple drinks that we can have, being an ideal antioxidant to drink every day and stop the signs of aging. Its vitamin C content allows lemon to protect us against free radicals, while it helps us to produce collagen and red blood cells. For its correct intake, we recommend crushing the peel, where most of the antioxidants are found.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate is a fruit with more antioxidant properties than green tea, being very rich in flavonoids and anthocyanins, as well as vitamins C and E. Pomegranate juice is ideal for those seeking a good healthy drink, as its delicious and fresh flavor is compounded by the antioxidant power of its peel, as it happens with the lemon. It is recommended to let it dry in the sun and grind it into a fine powder, being able to add it to all kinds of juices.

Green Tea

The green tea is one of the most popular drinks in the world thanks to its high antioxidant and anticarcinogenic. In addition, it is a great cleanser that allows us to eliminate excess fluids and toxins from our body, being a perfect remedy to protect our cardiovascular system. There are many cosmetic products that include green tea among its components, this is due to its high content of polyphenols and antioxidant substances.

Cocoa drink

Pure cocoa is a food that provides numerous health benefits. It is considered the food with the most antioxidants in the world, thanks to its flavonoid content. Thus, we must try to avoid chocolate and foods with similar products and change them for pure cocoa. This is not made for all palates, so we can sweeten it with honey and mix it with healthy foods such as ground hazelnuts or vegetable juice.

And to finish don’t forget to include antioxidant drinks in your diet, it can help you prevent aging and give your skin those extra nutrients you need.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments