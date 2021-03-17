“Taking Down El Chapo” a DEA educational lecture

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Museum and Visitor’s Center has various virtual exhibits and a series of lectures, including one called “Taking Down El Chapo.”
The DEA said the museum produces an annual series of educational lectures designed to inform and educate the public in its efforts. Some of the past topics include drug trends, science and forensics, collection objects and the exploits and accomplishments of the men and women of DEA.
The “Taking Down El Chapo” lecture is scheduled to be released at 8 a.m. on March 17.
“The lecture will feature key figures in the manhunt, capture, extradition and conviction of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, one of the most notorious criminals of the past century,” said Carlos Briano, public information officer for the DEA El Paso Division. “Our panelists will discuss their contributions to the saga of taking him down.”
People can get tickets for the free lecture series on Eventbrite. Visit deamuseum.org for more details.
Source: deamuseum.org
