Strange deaths of a girl and a baby in Mérida and Kanasín

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 13, 2021).- The State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of two minors that occurred on Saturday, March 13, in Kanasín and Mérida.

The first case is the strange death of an 11-year-old girl identified as Adriana P. C. M., who was in Merida’s Colonia Alemán Park exercising with her family when she suddenly fell unconscious to the ground.

Her relatives requested help at 9-1-1 and minutes later, the Red Cross paramedics arrived at the place, the girl was transferred to a private hospital located in the Altabrisa area where the death of the girl was reported upon arrival to the hospital.

It is known that the Prosecutor’s Office has already learned of the fact, and will start an investigation to find out what happened to the minor since the family members indicated she did not suffer from any previous illness.

While in Kanasín, the State Attorney General’s Office learned of the death of Cristian Eduardo C. M., three months old, who would have suffered the so-called “cradle death” or better known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).”

The child’s parents would have noticed that the baby was not breathing and called 9-1-1 for help.

Upon arriving at the house, the Kanasín paramedics told them that the minor had no vital signs at all.

The Police learned of the death and the State Attorney General’s Office also carried out the corresponding proceedings at the scene of the events.

