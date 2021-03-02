Strange bee found, thought to be extinct for a century

After their discovery, the specimens were transferred to the South Australian Museum.
Australia (March 1, 2021).- After almost a century of its disappearance, a team of scientists from Flinders University (Australia) discovered in New South Wales six specimens of a bee species that was thought to be extinct. Pharohylaeus lactiferus had last been sighted in 1923, according to the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.
After investigating 225 general sites and 20 monitoried sites considered as possible habitats for this species, it was found near two types of plants, the fire wheel tree and the Illawarra fire tree, which are named for their red flowers.
Wild bees have these plants as their main source of food, so the 6 species were found about 200 meters away from them.
After their discovery, the specimens were transferred to the South Australian Museum.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More and more flights from Europe and the USA are coming to Cancun
In the midst of the reactivation.
-
The US does not intend to share vaccines with Mexico
Joe Biden does not consider sharing.
-
Spain alerts of a probable reinfection of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
The Ministry of Health indicated that.
-
A thousand-plus senior citizen in Uman, Yucatan left without Covid vaccines
It was indicated that the local.
-
AMLO says President Biden was friendly and meeting positive
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President.
-
Mérida’s new mobility plan seeks to benefit pedestrians and cyclists
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- To contribute to safe.
-
What did AMLO and Biden say to each other in their first virtual bilateral meeting?
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Mexico could soon become the largest legal Marijuana market in the world
hen a crew of cannabis activists.
-
AMLO’s administration to reduce the Vaquita Marina protection areas
The Mexican government said on Saturday,.
-
Meteorologists evaluate a change in the dates of the hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season usually begins.
Leave a Comment