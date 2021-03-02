Strange bee found, thought to be extinct for a century

After their discovery, the specimens were transferred to the South Australian Museum.

Australia (March 1, 2021).- After almost a century of its disappearance, a team of scientists from Flinders University (Australia) discovered in New South Wales six specimens of a bee species that was thought to be extinct. Pharohylaeus lactiferus had last been sighted in 1923, according to the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

After investigating 225 general sites and 20 monitoried sites considered as possible habitats for this species, it was found near two types of plants, the fire wheel tree and the Illawarra fire tree, which are named for their red flowers.

Wild bees have these plants as their main source of food, so the 6 species were found about 200 meters away from them.

