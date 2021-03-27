Son of iconic Yucatecan politician registers as a candidate for mayor

Víctor Manuel Cervera Hernández (son Víctor Cervera Pacheco), registered today before the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute of the State of Yucatán (Iepac) as a candidate for mayor of Mérida for the Movimiento Ciudadano political party.

Hildalgo Victoria Maldonado, Iepac secretary, took the registration of the contender, son of Víctor Cervera Pacheco and Amira Hernández Guerra, who were mayor and governor of Yucatán and magistrate, respectively.

It should be noted that today, on the day of his registration, the aspiring mayor posted on Twitter a photo with his deceased father.

Víctor Cervera, the first registered candidate for mayor of Mérida, stated that his campaign will begin on April 9, instead of which he will announce shortly.

Cervera Hernández, 48 years old and with a degree in Business Administration, commented that today is an important day because it has been a long time “since this project began” and now they will be able to fulfill their objectives.

Hace 45 años.

Y ahora vamos paso a paso pero firmes y decidido. pic.twitter.com/RDWgmqsFyj — Victor Cervera (@victorcervera) March 26, 2021

He stated that his main proposals for Mérida will be announced on April 9, when the law allows it “if they accept the registration and everything is fine.”

However, he affirmed that “everything is based on what the Yucatecan people want, what they need, and that they want to be heard by an authority.”

“The proposal of Movimiento Ciudadano is that all the candidates, all the positions are filled by citizens, supported by citizens, and monitored by citizens,” he said.

He did not resign from the PRI, but …

He clarified that he continues to belong to the Institutional Revolutionary Party, since he did not resign from his party.

“Movimiento Ciudadano adds up to the citizens regardless of partisanship and that definitely annoys the other parties.”

“In my case, they threatened that they were going to expel me (from the PRI) and I imagine that after today I will be expelled, but Víctor Cervera never resigned from the PRI, it is the PRI that would remove Víctor Cervera,” he declared.

“If the parties have abandoned the people, it should not surprise them that the true politicians who want to work for the people join with other people to work for the people,” he continued.

A “union of citizens”

“If they had done their job, if they had respected their membership, if they had respected the citizens, this would not be happening in all parties,” Cervera added.

“Here you have to see it not as a change of party but as a union of citizens who want to work together for the commong good.”

In the registry of Víctor Cervera, who was born when his father was mayor of Merida, Vida Gómez Herrera, president of Movimiento Ciudadano, among other members of the party, were present.

