Should Americans reconsider their Mexico spring break plans?

Embassy warns Americans to avoid spring break travel to Mexico because of COVID-19.

Americans should reconsider their spring break plans and nonessential travel in Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Embassy there says.

Through a health and safety advisory the embassy issued Thursday, the U.S. government warned coronavirus cases and hospitalization numbers have remained high in most of Mexico.

As of March 7, the virus had killed 211,022 people in the country, with 2,734 new cases reported that day.

Mexico has recorded 2,128,600 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. However, access to COVID-19 testing is limited throughout Mexico, making experts believe the real number of cases could be three times higher than the official count.

From DFW International Airport there are at least two dozen fixed and seasonal flights to Mexican destinations every day, and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines connects to four tourist destinations in Mexico.

Mexican authorities have a color-coded —red, orange, yellow, green— system to identify the level of cases and opening of the country’s economy. Currently, popular seaside destinations, such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta, are marked yellow, meaning that hotels can operate at 60% capacity.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico also warned that consulate services for U.S. citizens are limited in many locations because of the pandemic.’

Return travel to the U.S. also has some limitations.

