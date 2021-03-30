Shooting at Cancun’s Playa Tortugas leaves two dead in broad daylight

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).- At the beginning of the holiday season and when the expectation of the hotel industry in Cancun and the entire state of Quintana Roo is to see a rebound in tourist activity, a gunshot attack was registered on Monday, March 29th at Playa Tortugas, located at kilometer 6.5 of the boulevard Kukulcan.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. a call for help was received through the 911 emergency number, indicating that a woman and a man were shot right on the beach located in the middle of Cancun’s hotel zone. The shooting attack was registered in Playa Tortugas, where a man lost his life and a woman was transferred to a hospital emergency.
Preliminary versions indicate that three armed men got out of a car with insignia of the Andrés Quintana Roo Taxi Drivers Union and went to the restaurant area, where they shot two people (a man and a woman) at point-blank range before the astonished gaze of locals and tourists, who according to witnesses threw themselves to the sand when they heard the gunshots.
At the scene, the man lost his life, the woman was taken to the Jesús Kumate Rodríguez General Hospital, where she reported very serious as a result of a gunshot to the head.
An ambulance from the Heart company quickly arrived and transferred the woman to the General Hospital of Cancun. The man no longer had vital signs.
However, just over an hour after the shooting attack on Tortugas beach, the death of the woman was reported, a victim of head trauma.
Municipal, state and federal police officers began an operation to find those responsible.
They capture the hitmen of Playa Tortugas
The hitmen responsible for the shooting attack on the beach in Cancun were captured shortly after the double murder, thanks to the security camera recordings of the C4.
One wore a black shirt with shorts and a red cap; another, a black and white long-sleeved shirt; and the third a black shirt with khaki shorts.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Romero Deschamps has 2 formal complaints against him at the Prosecutor’s Office: AMLO
The president of Mexico pointed out.
-
Senior citizens in Mérida will be vaccinated in alphabetical order
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- “Next.
-
Mob almost lynched a man in Progreso, Yucatan (VIDEO)
A man was beaten by inhabitants.
-
77 active forest fires reported throughout Mexico, and Yucatan is no exception
In the surrounding area of Dzemul,.
-
Video mapping in Izamal suspended for the Easter Holidays
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- The.
-
New vaccines will be needed globally within a year, scientists say
Survey of experts in relevant fields.
-
Woman dies after liposculpture in an aesthetic clinic in Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).-.
-
Guatemala condemns killing of migrant on Mexico border crossing
GUATEMALA CITY (REUTERS) – Guatemala’s foreign.
-
Is legal cannabis use a modest step toward de-escalating drug war?
Mexico’s lower house of Congress in.
-
Second attack in less than 12 hours: a foreign woman is shot in Tulum
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment