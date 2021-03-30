Shooting at Cancun’s Playa Tortugas leaves two dead in broad daylight

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).- At the beginning of the holiday season and when the expectation of the hotel industry in Cancun and the entire state of Quintana Roo is to see a rebound in tourist activity, a gunshot attack was registered on Monday, March 29th at Playa Tortugas, located at kilometer 6.5 of the boulevard Kukulcan.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. a call for help was received through the 911 emergency number, indicating that a woman and a man were shot right on the beach located in the middle of Cancun’s hotel zone. The shooting attack was registered in Playa Tortugas, where a man lost his life and a woman was transferred to a hospital emergency.

Preliminary versions indicate that three armed men got out of a car with insignia of the Andrés Quintana Roo Taxi Drivers Union and went to the restaurant area, where they shot two people (a man and a woman) at point-blank range before the astonished gaze of locals and tourists, who according to witnesses threw themselves to the sand when they heard the gunshots.

At the scene, the man lost his life, the woman was taken to the Jesús Kumate Rodríguez General Hospital, where she reported very serious as a result of a gunshot to the head.

An ambulance from the Heart company quickly arrived and transferred the woman to the General Hospital of Cancun. The man no longer had vital signs.

However, just over an hour after the shooting attack on Tortugas beach, the death of the woman was reported, a victim of head trauma.

Municipal, state and federal police officers began an operation to find those responsible.

They capture the hitmen of Playa Tortugas

The hitmen responsible for the shooting attack on the beach in Cancun were captured shortly after the double murder, thanks to the security camera recordings of the C4.

One wore a black shirt with shorts and a red cap; another, a black and white long-sleeved shirt; and the third a black shirt with khaki shorts.

Sources: Excelsior/Sipse

