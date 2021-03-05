Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez sues Pemex for more than 2 million dollars

México City (March 5, 2021).- Checo Pérez litigates since 2019 the payment of 2.8 million dollars with MGI Integral Assistance, the outsourcing company for Pemex.

The Mexican Formula 1 driver claims that MGI terminated early and in bad faith, the contract that covered the Pemex sponsorship agreed on October 9, 2018, and which was supposed to be in force throughout 2019.

Pemex had sponsored Pérez in previous F1 seasons, but after the change of administration, the oil company claimed to have “other spending priorities” and no longer appeared among the list of sponsors when it presented the car and the uniform back in 2019, for the Racing Point team.

According to the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF), Pemex has used MGI Asistencia Integral to outsource administrative and legal services at the Dos Bocas refinery.

Checo Pérez requested as a precautionary measure the assurance of MGI accounts for up to 2.8 million US dollars, currently equivalent to 58 million pesos, but the Ninth District Court in Civil Matters rejected the request

Regarding the merits of the dispute, Judge Rodolfo Sánchez Zepeda issued a judgment on October 9, 2020, in which he partially acquitted and partially convicted MGI.

The sentence has not been published by the court, and has already been appealed by both parties before a unitary court, so the process will still last for several months.

Source: Sipse

