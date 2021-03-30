Senior citizens in Mérida will be vaccinated in alphabetical order

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- “Next Monday, April 5, in 10 or 15 modules that will be installed throughout the city and near local hospitals, will begin the application of the first 105 thousand vaccines for adults 60 years and over in Mérida. The process is carried out in alphabetical order”, this was reported by the Ministry of Welfare in Yucatan.

“Having 130,000 vaccinated older adults as our first goal, we will divide them by surnames, that is, the first day would be a, b, c, d, and so on the other days,” explained the Welfare delegate, Joaquín Díaz Mena.

He added that by the postal code it will be defined which module they will have to go to and will be notified by text message to their phone (SMS).

He indicated that the government expects to install between 10 and 15 modules throughout the city, to vaccinate around 500 people at the same time.

“We will start the vaccination process on Monday, April 5. We already had a meeting with representatives of the IMSS, Issste, State Health Secretariat, Mérida City Council, Sedena, Navy, and the National Guard, led by Captain Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, state coordinator for the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign”, he stated.

Where will the vaccines be applied in Merida?

Immunization is intended to be carried out in spaces close to hospitals; for example in the UADY Preparatoria Uno which is next to the T-1 Hospital of the IMSS.

“But the Inalambrica Sports Unit could also be used as a vaccination center, including the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, with the aim of using the space to serve a good number of people at the same time “, he said.

Díaz Mena pointed out that a census of nursing homes and homes for the elderly is being carried out in order to vaccinate the older adults that live in these places.

“Regarding the handicap people, it is estimated that in Mérida there could be around 400; although this number may decrease, the goal is to vaccinate all the senior citizens in Merida, regardless of their situation”, he pointed out.

The first vaccination dose for the population aged 60 years and over throughout the State is expected to conclude at the end of April.

The Yucatan Times

