Selena ‘Would Have Been Very Excited’ to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award, Says Dad

“Selena’s life was cut short, but her fans have carried her throughout the years and her legacy is being passed on from generation to generation,” her father said.
Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s legacy will live on forever.
During this Sunday’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards the late Tejano icon will be honored posthumously with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Selena was killed on March 31, 1995. She was 23.
Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla tells PEOPLE his daughter would have been honored to receive the achievement award.
“I was very happy to open the box up and see this important award honoring my daughter’s work,” Abraham, 82, says of the moment he received the Lifetime Achievement Award statuette ahead of Sunday’s show. “Truly honored by this.”
“Selena would have been very excited for this honor, just like she was when she won her Grammy back in 1994,” he tells PEOPLE. At the time, the “Enamorada de Ti” star won the Grammy Award for best Mexican-American album for her work Live, wearing her now-iconic white gown.
Selena Quintanilla-Perez | Credit: Arlene Richie/getty images
For the Quintanilla family, the honor goes beyond just recognizing the music of the late singer and her band Selena y Los Diños.
“This award represents all the hard work and more importantly, represents our Latin culture,” says Abraham.
When asked whether Selena is more famous now than ever before, Abraham says proudly, “Yes. Over the years, the new generations have discovered her and have fallen in love with her.”
“Selena’s life was cut short, but her fans have carried her throughout the years and her legacy is being passed on from generation to generation,” he tells PEOPLE. “That in itself is incredible.”
Selena Quintanilla-Perez | Credit: Barbara Laing/Getty Images
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Quintanilla-Perez has left her mark in music history. Last year, she ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Latin Artists chart. After her death in 1995, Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for 20 weeks. The Dreaming of You album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 49 weeks.
“Her legacy is growing and crossing cultural boundaries,” Abraham says. “That is not something that normally happens when an artist is no longer here.”
“As a father I have always been proud of everything Selena and my kids have done in the music world,” he tells PEOPLE of his children Suzette and Abraham, also known as A.B.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chapulines, escamoles, huitlacoche, and other pre-Hispanic foods that trend today in Mexican cuisine
México City, (March 12, 2021).-A great.
-
The ‘Biciruta’ returns to downtown Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 12, 2021).- Renán.
-
Tuesday Night Movies at Il Caffe Italiano are back!
Greetings film fans: After a brief.
-
‘Monster’ prehistoric shark tooth found buried in South Carolina
A fossil hunter searching a South.
-
Honduran president urged drug trafficker to ‘shove’ cocaine ‘right up the noses of the gringos,’ U.S. alleges
THE WEEK.- Federal prosecutors in New.
-
Climbers return to Mount Everest after COVID-19 closure
KATHMANDU, NEPAL (REUTERS) – Hundreds of.
-
Tomato, the pre-Hispanic fruit that Mexico gave to the world
Mérida Yucatán (March 10, 2021).-We will.
-
‘Just shoot me if you want to’: Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers
Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing.
-
4 Tips On Taking Care Of Your New Puppy
So, you have thought about it.
-
World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after act of heroism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 80.
Leave a Comment