Second attack in less than 12 hours: a foreign woman is shot in Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 30, 2021).- The violence does not stop; In less than 12 hours, a second gunshot attack was reported in Tulum, and if the murder of Victoria was not enough of a stigma for this trendy Riviera Maya tourist destination, in this incident another woman, a foreigner, was injured by the blast of firearms.

According to preliminary information, the events occurred on Centauro Sur street, between Tulum avenues and Andrómeda, in the Centro, around 10 p.m. on March 29.

Witnesses indicated that in that place a firearm burst was heard, which would have left an injured woman in the center of Tulum, in the area known as mini Fifth Avenue

Security elements and paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene, the latter attended to the foreign woman, apparently of Spanish nationality, who received at least two bullets in the chest.

The woman was translated to a hospital by medical staff.

The first attack

The first armed attack of the day, March 29 in Tulum occurred around 5 p.m. This event occurred on Asteroides Street, between Satélite and Centauro Sur.

The attack left at least four people injured.

Source: Sipse

