Rival cartels exchange gunfire in downtown Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 25, 2021).- Families in downtown Tulum experienced moments of horror, as a confrontation between organized crime cells took place in the area.
According to the authorities, the exchange of gunfire was allegedly part of the dispute to take control of the plaza, in fact, four people were arrested in possession of drug doses and placed under the custody of the ministerial authorities.
On Monday, March 22nd, around 9:45 PM, the emergency number 911 received calls in which they reported shots on Orión Street between 2 and 4 Oriente, where at least four people were involved.
Upon the arrival of the agents, they found at least 21 shell casings of different calibers scattered on the pavement, and at least four vehicles that were parked in the area were damaged by the bullets.
At the scene of the events, Jesús ‘N’, Fernando ‘N’, María ‘N’, and Elizabeth ‘N’ were apprehended for obstructing the police work, when the police were carrying out a security review they were found in possession of nine packages containing yellowish shards, apparently crystal, plus eight sachets with psychotropic pills and five doses of marijuana.
At the site, personnel from the Secretary of the Navy arrived aboard an armored unit, and they also mounted a strong deployment of personnel in the area to try to locate the gunmen.
Protection during Holy Week
Given the proximity of the Easter holiday season, the General Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic released the details to start an operation to provide security to the thousands of visitors who will arrive in the municipality of Tulum, in which the three orders will participate. of government.
The information was released by Chief of Police Ignacio Vicencio Méndez, who reported that last week a meeting was held with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection, National Guard, Secretary of the Navy, and tourism service providers with the intention of analyzing security strategies for tourists who will arrive at the vacation destination, in order to end up with a white balance.
The head of the police in Tulum pointed out that there will be about 140 uniformed people who will participate in the Easter operation, where surveillance will be reinforced both on the coast, as well as at the entrance to the archaeological zone.
Likewise, security will be maintained in the different neighborhoods, in the same way on the Tulum-Cobá state road, which has been the scene of various traffic events.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
