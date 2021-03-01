Residents of northern Mérida complain about new housing complex

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (February 28, 2021).- In relation to the disagreement of a group of residents in the north of the city for the construction of a new housing complex, the City Council of Mérida first reiterates its openness to dialogue to clear up doubts and respond to the residents’ concerns.

Likewise, it states that the aforementioned apartment complex does not yet have a construction license so that the work could not begin because any work would be canceled as long as it does not meet all the requested requirements.

Even though the information available to date indicates that this type of construction is allowed in the area, it must be remembered that for its execution it is necessary to have a land-use license and present the corresponding urban impact and the urban-environmental feasibility studies.

Likewise, it is necessary for developers to present a road impact study and its resolution for the construction license. In this case, all of the above is still pending.

Regarding the role of the City Council, the Secretary for Citizen Participation, Julio Sauma Castillo, stressed that every construction project has to follow a strict process for the authorization of permits.

He reiterated that the administration headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha is always ready for dialogue in any situation that concerns citizens and that is why they will gladly receive the neighbors at the time they request it.

He stressed that through dialogue, the City Council will be able to respond to the concerns of the inhabitants of that area and promptly explain the process followed in that case.

“The constant growth of Mérida is a challenge that forces us to be one step beyond what is coming and this is reflected in the Urban Development Plan that lays the foundations for orderly development,” he said.

He also recalled that, through the Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Urban Mobility, the City Council has the necessary strategies to guide projects, actions, and public policies to improve mobility in the municipality.

