Reasons your eye might be twitching

Have you noticed your eyelid has suddenly started twitching and it is super annoying? An eye twitch is an uncontrollable eyelid spasm and is known in the medical world as myokymia. They can last a few minutes, or in more rare cases it could be a few days. Hopefully, this article will help you find what causes eye twitching and once you have found the reason behind the issue, you can look at addressing the problem and hopefully stopping the twitch.

Below are the main reasons for uncontrollable eye twitches…

Stress

One of the most common causes of an eye twitch is simply stress. If you’ve noticed that your eyelids have started to twitch when you’re stressed, it might be time to take up some yoga or meditation, or just do anything that helps remove some stress in your life and allows your eyes to relax.

Fatigue

Been burning the midnight oil? A lack of sleep can trigger eye twitches and it might be your body’s way of telling you that you need to get to sleep earlier and catch up on some shut-eye.

Poor nutrition

It is reported that a diet lacking in certain elements, such as magnesium can cause eye twitching. There is certainly no harm in a healthy, balanced diet so if you can’t figure out the reason for your eyelid twitching, perhaps try supplements or vitamins to see if this makes a difference.

Caffeine and Alcohol

We all know that they’re not good for us, but did you know that both caffeine and alcohol can cause eyelid twitches? If you have noticed your eyelid is twitching but you’re not sure why, try to cut out alcohol and caffeine for a week or two and see if it reduces at all.

Dry eyes

Dry eyes can be really uncomfortable although sadly common, especially as we age. Other people who might experience dry eyes are people who use computers a lot, wear contact lenses, and take certain medications such as antidepressants and antihistamines. If you find that your eye is twitching and also feels gritty and dry, you should speak to your doctor who can help with moistening your eyes and not only reduce the twitch but also ease the dry feeling.

Eyestrain

Considering how often we are looking at screens right now, it’s no wonder our eyes are becoming strained and it’s manifesting as a twitch. You should consider the 20-20-20 rule when you’re using a screen to avoid digital eye strain; every 20 minutes, look away from your screen at something at least 20 feet away, for at least 20 seconds. This should help give your eyes a little break and reduce the risk of eye-strain-triggered twitching.

As with all things, if you are at all worried, there’s nothing wrong with seeking advice from your doctor to ensure that everything is okay with your eyes. Often eye twitching is more annoying and frustrating than dangerous in any way but if something feels wrong you should go and see your eye doctor for reassurance.







