Rainy hot days forecasted for the beginning of March in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán .- Some isolated rains and temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius are forecasted for Yucatan this Monday, the first day of March.

Although low pressure from a new frontal system will increase the potential for precipitation in the peninsular region starting Tuesday, high temperatures will continue.

Isolated showers are expected in northeastern Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

While the “surada” event (Surada is the wind coming from the south and southeast which mainly affect Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.) will last at least until this Monday, maximum temperatures of 31 to 36 degrees Celsius and thermal sensations of around 40 degrees Celsius are expected. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 19 to 24 degrees.

In the case of Merida, minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23 degrees and maximum temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees, and isolated showers are not ruled out.

With three weeks to go until the beginning of spring, the arrival of a new cold front is expected, which will cause a slight drop in temperatures.

