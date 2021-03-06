Quintana Roo’s tourism reactivation will take place until the middle of the year. – AMLO

López Obrador, now a tourism expert, forecasts that travels to Quintana Roo will return to normal within the next three months.

CANCÚN Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico).- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador predicted that by the middle of the year, the tourist influx would be back to normal and the tourist economy in Quintana Roo, which existed before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reactivated.

While waving the flag for the start of work on Section 5 of the Cancun-Tulum Mayan Train, the Federal Executive indicated that this reactivation would be aided by the fact that this Caribbean destination has an intact infrastructure, in addition to the beauty of its beaches.

“As all the infrastructure is intact and in addition to the great beauty of the turquoise Caribbean Sea and the archeological zones, in a concise time, there will be full hotel occupancy, and the economy will soon be reactivated. The lost jobs will be recovered, and it will continue to grow as has been happening in Quintana Roo at rates of 5, 10, to 15% annually because that has characterized Quintana Roo”, AMLO explained.

