Progreso Ecological Police: on a mission to preserve local flora and fauna

The corporation has five booths and conducts tours throughout the municipality, including the six “Comisarias”, their mission is to care for and preserve the flora and fauna of Progreso.
Progreso, Yucatán, March 8, 2021. The head of the Progreso Ecological Police, Obdulio Mena Sánchez, reiterated the five points to which citizens can go to request help, especially in terms of environmental and animal protection.
“We have five booths, one located on Avenida Líbano, on 114th street; the other at the Chocolate Pier; another one at the base known as “Tambores“, located on 94th Street as well as at the entrance to the sanitary landfill, in the Paraíso police station, “explained the municipal official.
Remembering that its headquarters is located inside the building known as former CENDI, on Calle 39 by 112 and 114 of the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood, “we are 24 hours a day, on the lookout for what may arise,” said Mena Sánchez, highlighting how important it is that more citizens locate these bases.
He also thanked those who have contacted 969 103 62 86 to report cases of animal abuse or attacks, sighting of wild animals in urban areas or pollution and burning of garbage.
Like the two reports of fires and burns that were attended to over the weekend; the first occurred on Calle 39 by 114 and 116 of the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood, where a citizen reported a fire and smoke coming out of a mechanical workshop.
Upon arrival, the ecological officials observed local employees burning cables to remove the copper, for which it was explained to the person in charge, named RRC, that such action is prohibited.
The second report referred to the Chicxulub Puerto-Uaymitún highway; Mrs. MT reported a fire in the land adjacent to her home, so the Ecological Police officers came to the scene to douse the flames.
In this sense, the official explained that one of the objectives that the corporation has set is to eradicate the burning of any material in the open air.“Unfortunately, this bad practice persists, people do not measure the damage that this can generate both in their health and in the environment.
Many of the materials that burn expel harmful chemicals that can immediately cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory tract, without leaving aside, affecting air quality and even that a burn can get out of control and become a big fire, hence the importance that people do not carry out this type of action ”.
Finally, Mena Sánchez indicated: “it is important to emphasize that part of the service we provide is to fulfill the functions of the traditional police, so that citizens can also approach our officers for any given situation.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
