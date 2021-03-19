  • Beach Communities,
    • Progreso analyzes closing beaches for Semana Santa and Easter holidays

    By on March 19, 2021
    Photo: (Diario de Yucatán)

    Progreso, Yucatán, (March 19, 2021).- The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, declared on Thursday, March 18th, that the government has not yet decided whether the beaches will be closed during the Easter holidays, as a measure to avoid more Covid infections.

    Given the doubts, fears, and questions that have been formulated in recent days about the future of Progreso beaches due to the persistence of the pandemic, Julián Zacarías stressed that this depends on the state government and that they are working together.

    Last weekend, restauranteurs, hoteliers, and tourism service providers expressed optimism because almost 70,000 visitors arrived at the ports of the municipality, and the highest concentration was on Progreso’s boardwalk.

    Source: Diario de Yucatán

    Alejandro

