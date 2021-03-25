Profepa subdelegate caught on video attacking his ex-wife in Mérida (Video)

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 25, 2021).- The legal sub-delegate of PROFEPA (Attorney General for Environmental Protection) in Yucatán E.E.R.P., is involved in a legal scandal after he was accused by his ex-wife of the crimes of gender violence, robbery, threats, and property damage.

The events were recorded by a surveillance camera of a nearby property, which is in the possession of the ministerial authorities.

On Wednesday, March 17th, the federal official, along with another person, arrived at his ex-wife’s house, in the Colonia Chenkú. There, he allegedly verbally assaulted the woman, damaged a vehicle parked outside her home, owned by a next-door neighbor, and threatened to kill the woman.

Before the attack, an unidentified man allegedly stole the Chrysler Attitude, which belongs to the couple’s daughter. It is presumed that the thief could be an employee of the accused since he had the car keys.

The affected, L.T.A., filed the corresponding complaint before the State Attorney General’s Office, which is already investigating the incident.

For its part, the state agency specified that the corresponding investigation file was opened, there are no detainees so far.

As there are no acts of violence, both parties could reach an agreement through a mediation hearing. It was noticed that the security camera recordings were delivered to the authorities, in the video you can see the moment in which the car is “stolen”, the damage to the parked vehicle, and the verbal aggression against the woman.

Source: Yucatán a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







