Profeco immobilizes gas station pumps for not dispensing full liters

Mérida, Yucatán (March 3, 2021).-Because these did not dispatch full liters, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) immobilized the pumps of a fuel station in the Juan Pablo II subdivision of Mérida.
Last night, Profeco personnel, with the support of the National Guard, arrived at the fuel station on 22nd avenue by 35th street of the aforementioned subdivision, where they immobilized the pumps.
This service station will receive a corresponding fine from Profeco.
In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Monday, the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, said that during the past week, the verifications carried out by the body through the Liter X Liter app were attended to 289 complaints; In addition, 240 formal visits were made, of which 10 gas stations presented irregularities, including two from Yucatán.
It is the GP Services station, in Mérida and Autoservicio Yucatán, also in the Yucatecan capital, which did not allow verification, “because they are hiding something.”
The Servicios GP gas station is located on the Campeche-Merida, Santa Cruz, Mérida highway, and Autoservicio Yucatán at Circuito Colonias number 101 in Mérida.
In the next few days these stations will be visited by Profeco and the National Guard to undergo a complete verification.
“For now, those who buy there are at risk, because they have not been able to be verified, they are hiding something,” the attorney informed.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
