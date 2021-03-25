Prices of basic products in Yucatán will continue to rise throughout the first half of 2021

Inflation will not stop due to the increase in the price of gas and gasoline: IMEF, (Mexican Institute of Finance Executives)

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 25, 2021).- Specialists in economic matters affirmed that the unstoppable escalation of prices of basic products will last until the first half of this year due to the unleashed increase in the price of fuel, especially domestic gas.

It should be noted that in the last eight months, the price of a kilo of butane gas went from 18.71 to 26.30 pesos, that is, an increase of 31.53 percent, the highest percentage in the last five years in the entire country.

The president of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), Santiago Pérez Arjona, said that the increase in different fuels and gasoline has made Mérida one of the most expensive cities in the country.

He stressed that this situation has increased the inflationary level in the state capital by 10 percent, especially in the products of the so-called (Canasta Básica) basic basket.

Inflation won’t stop

He also stated that the inflationary “status” will remain at least at the end of the second quarter of the year, which aggravates the contraction of the economy in the state, due to the slow economic recovery.

It was said that until the first half of March, the 20-kilo domestic gas tank was priced at 526 pesos and the 30-kilo tank was priced at 789 pesos.

Given this brutal increase, the gas companies, offer the filling of 10 kilos since most of the Yucatecan families are affected in their economy and do not have enough resources to pay for a full tank.

