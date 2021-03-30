Post-pandemic travel… how does it look like?

Many Americans are thinking of travel again.

And who can blame them? After all, it’s been more than a year of seesawing coronavirus infection rates, on-again, off-again lockdown restrictions, and simple quarantine fatigue.

As Covid-19 vaccination efforts gather steam nationwide, tourism suppliers are tracking increased interest, and even business, in vacations departing as early as this spring. Many aspects of the travel experience, however, have changed and may become permanent — for better or worse.

“We’re increasingly seeing people optimistic about traveling, either as soon as this spring or into the summer,” said Jeff Hurst, president of online vacation home rental site Vrbo in Austin, Texas, and marketing co-lead at parent company Expedia Group.

“What’s encouraging is that people are essentially putting their money where their mouth is and booking that trip,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON CNBC

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments