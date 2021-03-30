Post-pandemic travel… how does it look like?

Many Americans are thinking of travel again.
And who can blame them? After all, it’s been more than a year of seesawing coronavirus infection rates, on-again, off-again lockdown restrictions, and simple quarantine fatigue.
As Covid-19 vaccination efforts gather steam nationwide, tourism suppliers are tracking increased interest, and even business, in vacations departing as early as this spring. Many aspects of the travel experience, however, have changed and may become permanent — for better or worse.
“We’re increasingly seeing people optimistic about traveling, either as soon as this spring or into the summer,” said Jeff Hurst, president of online vacation home rental site Vrbo in Austin, Texas, and marketing co-lead at parent company Expedia Group.
“What’s encouraging is that people are essentially putting their money where their mouth is and booking that trip,” he said.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON CNBC
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Explore the best city in Mexico (VIDEO)
Merida is known for being one.
-
A valid passport is required to cross U.S.-Mexico border in most cases
The claim: The U.S. does not.
-
Video mapping in Izamal suspended for the Easter Holidays
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 30, 2021).- The.
-
Dutch students unveil world’s first hydrogen-powered aircraft
While hydrogen-powered aircraft have been viewed with.
-
New vaccines will be needed globally within a year, scientists say
Survey of experts in relevant fields.
-
Is legal cannabis use a modest step toward de-escalating drug war?
Mexico’s lower house of Congress in.
-
Campeche will host the first “Bubble Hotel” on a beach in Mexico
Campeche, Campeche, (March 29, 2021).- Accommodation.
-
10 Benefits of banana that will make it your favorite fruit
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 29, 2021).- Do.
-
New airline lands in Cancun from Portugal
They expect 80% of the demand.
-
Citizens join to promote canine and feline spay and neuter in the south of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 29, 2021).- Residents.
Leave a Comment