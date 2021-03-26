Police arrest suspect of shooting a car in eastern Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 26, 2021).- The motorcyclist who shot a car last night in the Ávila Camacho neighborhood, was arrested on Thursday, March 25th, by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
In coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the State (FGE), the investigations of the facts were carried out, originated by a discussion that happened to the blows between the drivers of the motorcycle and the car, because the latter did not stop between ridges and it was about to collide.
The alleged aggressor was carrying a .22 caliber homemade pistol, which he fired twice into the air and once more at the car’s right front window. Fotunately, there were no injuries.
In clarifying the case, the FGE and the SSP relied on the video surveillance system and on private home videos provided by citizens.
The investigations made it possible to locate the subject in Colonia Los Reyes. When the agents tried to interview him, without cause or motive, he attacked them and tried to flee; however, for this action, he was detained and was assured of a “homemade” firearm that he carried with him.
Due to the events of last night, the investigation file continues to be integrated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
