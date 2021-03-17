Part of Progreso’s boardwalk is closed due to modernization works

The section of the Progreso Malecon that goes from Calle 60 to 68 is going to be closed for three months.

With the removal of the letters of Progreso in the photographic Parador, the topographic survey, and other works, the renovation and modernization of 300 meters of the Progreso traditional boardwalk began on Tuesday, March 16th.

Although it was announced that the work would begin on Monday, March 15th, in the end, it was postponed because Monday was a non-business day due to the birth of Benito Juárez.

On Tuesday, the entire boardwalk remained open to traffic, but it will be closed for three months, from Calle 19, where the monumental Flagpole is located, and all the way down to Calle 68, where Sedatu is currently building the Geology Museum.

That section of the boardwalk will be closed for the duration of the work, which according to the Commune must conclude on Saturday, June 12, after the election day of June 6 and two weeks before the start of the summer holidays.

The Progreso letters installed by the City Council 2015-2018 were removed on Tuesday, March 16th, by workers from the Commune and transferred to the Public Works warehouses located in Yucalpetén.

Technicians carried out the topographic survey during the morning.

Other workers prepared the closure of the access to the boardwalk (Calle 19), on Calle 60 and 21.

The City Council reported that the construction, maintenance, and conservation of the traditional boardwalk are carried out in coordination with the state government, which is why Calle 19, from 60 to 68, will be closed.

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi said that the works will be done in 300 meters and includes resurfacing.

The work will be carried out in a period of approximately three months, began yesterday, and will end approximately on June 12.

He called on the population and businesses to take precautions in that area of ​​the boardwalk.

The works will be carried out through the Institute for the Construction and Conservation of Public Works in Yucatán (Inccopy) with state resources gradually.

First, Calle 19 will be intervened from the flagpole until the spot in front of the Geology Museum.

