Outrageous! Mexican Consul in Canada caught on video masturbating

Mexico City, (March 4, 2021).– The Consul of Mexico in Leamington, Canada, Darío Alberto Bernal Acero, was separated from his post after a video was released showing him masturbating on his desk inside the office he occupies in the Consulate located in that Canadian city.

The video of only 45 seconds was broadcast by Noticieros Televisa and shows the diplomat, seating behind his desk while unbuckling his pants belt and recording himself with the other hand.

According to the author of the report, journalist Ariel Moutsatsos, “credible sources” who are part of the Mexican government confirmed that the office seen in the background in the video is the one that Bernal Acero occupies in the diplomatic headquarters, since May 2015, when he took office as Consul.

Un funcionario del cuerpo consular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores se ha visto involucrado en un escándalo tras divulgación de video sexual.#Despierta con @daniellemx_ pic.twitter.com/0vVqr1vxGx — Noticieros Televisa (@NTelevisa_com) March 4, 2021

The reporter stressed that the authenticity of the video has already been confirmed, although the identity of the person who recorded it is unknown.

Moutsatsos approached the Consul to find out his position regarding the video released. Bernal Acero responded via email assuring that the recording is from 2019, which arose in a personal and private nature “unrelated to what is attributed to him in the publication (whatever that means).”

The diplomat from the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) added that the video was made without his authorization and that it has been used to extort money from him.

Therefore, Darío Alberto Bernal indicated that he is willing to present his case to the corresponding authorities to defend his integrity and reputation since he also has evidence that proves the threats and extortion.

Noticieros Televisa also consulted Roberto Velasco Álvarez, general director for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who sent a written statement assuring that as soon as the case was known, the instruction was given to terminate the position of Bernal Acero and that his presence was requested in Mexico City asap.

“As a result of the denounced behaviors, investigations are being carried out in order to determine the corresponding responsibilities. The Foreign Ministry has notified the Canadian authorities of this situation, ”reads the document received by journalist Ariel Moutsatsos.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its policy of zero tolerance against acts of harassment and other behaviors that violate the law or its Code of Ethics,” Velasco Álvarez told the newscast.

According to the media, Mexican diplomatic sources asserted that even though Darío Alberto can verify the veracity of the threats and extortion, “what is undeniable is that the video records improper acts carried out by him in the office that he still occupies in the consular headquarters and that he is about to leave as soon as he is notified ”.

Source: Proceso

