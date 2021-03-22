One million small and medium-sized companies closed due to the pandemic in Mexico during 2020, INEGI reports

COVID-19 changed the world in 2020 and led governments to impose closures and restrictions, partial and total, in various sectors of the economy. Of the 4.9 million micro, small and medium-sized companies reported in Mexico during 2019, 3.9 million survived the impact of the pandemic and 1,010,857 establishments closed their doors permanently.
The Study on Business Demography (EDN) 2020, prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), estimated that until September of last year there was a reduction of 8.1 percent in the total number of companies reported in the Censuses Economic for May 2019.
The 79.2 percent of economic units that exist in the country managed to survive the impacts of the new coronavirus that also left the country with a historical drop in GDP of 8.5 percent per year and more than two million 549 thousand unemployed people, 607 thousand more than in 2019, according to the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE).
Meanwhile, the employed population that needs to offer more time increased by 3.8 million, from 4.3 to 8.1 million in the referred period.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
95 light meters over 30 years old found in Yucatan cenote
Kopomá, Yucatán (March 22, 2021).– Sergio.
-
Chickenpox infections on the rise in Quintana Roo
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 22, 2021).-.
-
Progreso stolen motorcycles are being sold in parts
Progreso, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- Due.
-
What happened to the transfer of the Pemex headquarters to ‘Carmen’?
Cd. Del Carmen, Campeche (March 22,.
-
Covid-19 and the millionaire PCR testing business in the Mexican Caribbean
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 22, 2021).-.
-
The “Biciruta” returns observing provisions in a healthcare environment
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- After.
-
Despite pandemic, college students arrive in Florida for the annual spring break ritual
The city of Miami Beach declared.
-
Is the US-Mexico border open or closed?
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went.
-
DEA says there’s a constant influx of drugs coming into the U.S. from Mexico
El PASO, TEXAS – As thousands of.
-
Why rich countries chose not to vaccinate the rest of the world?
n the coming days, a patent.
Leave a Comment