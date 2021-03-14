  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • One-million China’s Sinovac vaccine shipment arrives in Mexico

    By on March 14, 2021
    FILE PHOTO: A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

    (Reuters) – Mexico received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday, March 13th.

    Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses.

    Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.

    Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.

    (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Alistair Bell for Reuters)

    Source: Reuters

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO