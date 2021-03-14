One-million China’s Sinovac vaccine shipment arrives in Mexico

(Reuters) – Mexico received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday, March 13th.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses.
Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.
Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Alistair Bell for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
