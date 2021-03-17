One dead and one missing in Cancun’s Playa Gaviota Azul

It is presumed that the two youngsters climbed the breakwaters and walked a few meters while enjoying a moment of recreation until one of them fell into the sea.

Cancun, Qintana Roo, (March 17, 2021).- Police reports indicated that yesterday, around 09:00 at night, a young man requested help after indicating that two of his co-workers fell into the sea, next to the breakwater, built with concrete cubes.

One death by drowning and one missing person was the balance of a night of recreation on a beach in the Hotel Zone of Cancun, which caused a police deployment to take place on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that the three friends left work at the Chedraui supermarket, located on Kukulcán Boulevard, last night and decided to go buy some beers to later enter Playa Gaviota Azul, at kilometer 8.5.

When his partner did not come out of the water, another of the boys quickly jumped into the sea to try to rescue him, however, he was also swept away by the strong currents.

The third young man decided not to go into the water and chose to call 911 and notify the authorities, which on Tuesday morning found the body of one of the workers, while they had to stop the search for the second due to the fluctuation in sea level.

The body was picked up by experts from the State Attorney General’s Office and was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service for the legal autopsy.

