New U.S. Travel Warning To Mexico For Spring Break Holidays

MEXICO CITY (Fronteras Desk) — A new travel warning for U.S. citizens is suggesting travelers abstain from going to Mexico during the upcoming spring break vacation.
A health and security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico asks citizens to reconsider nonessential traveling into Mexico during the Easter holidays.
The alert says Mexico has an elevated number of COVID-19 cases, while emergency hospitalizations remain high in most parts of the country.
According to the embassy, consular services, such as emergency passport appointments, are limited as a result of the pandemic, while land crossings remain restricted to essential travel until March 21 at least.
The embassy reminds air travelers flying to the U.S. to submit a negative COVID-19 viral test performed no more than three days before the departure or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding.
