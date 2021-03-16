New tourist tax in Quintana Roo starting April

Cancun, Q. Roo (March 15, 2021).- The state’s Secretary of Tourism announced at a press conference that tourists arriving in Quintana Roo from next April 1st will have to pay more than 200 pesos of a new charge that the state government will be collecting from that day on.

The rate will be charged to foreign tourists who enter the state territory as of April 1st; are 2.5 UMA’s, which comes to a total of $224 Mexican pesos (around 11 USD). Those who come to study, work, or in another capacity other than tourism, as well as those under 15 years of age, are exempt from this payment.

The Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan) has until March 31 to publish operating rules on how this new use will work. Tourists will be able to choose when to pay for this fee; it could be from the moment they plan their trip, when booking their flights, upon arrival at the destination’s airports, during their stay or when leaving the country.

The state works on a page called Visitax, where the visitor can enter, fill out a short questionnaire and make the payment with any card. Once the payment is made, the user gets a barcode that must be displayed in the immigration filters. Likewise, the Mexican government will enable a module at airports where payment can be made.

Cancun, Quintana Roo (Photo: Pixabay)

Present at the meeting with the media were the Secretary of Tourism, Marisol Vanegas, and the director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), Darío Flota. The latter highlighted that the tourist reactivation of the Mexican Caribbean continues to increase, an example of this is the reassignment of the Southwest Houston-Cozumel flight frequence, with 7 flights a week, as well as the increase in frequencies with Volaris from Mexico City to the island.

Cancun also reports the return and new frequencies from Europe, South America and the United States: “as of this week we have a very strong activity in the reactivation of flights, on Sunday the first flight from Miami of the Frontier airline landed , which will be arriving 4 times a week, making Miami the most connected city in the United States with Cancun ”.

He announced that starting this March 13, the US airline Frontier will arrive on a weekly basis, with the route from Cincinnati to Cancun, every Saturday and towards the end of the month, on March 27, the TAP airline will land from Portugal with a flight from Lisbon 3 times a week.

Also on March 28th, WINGO, a South American low-cost airline that will connect Cancun with Medellín, Colombia and that currently flies from Bogotá four times a week.

