New plaza and market under construction in Chicxulub Puerto

Progreso, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021).- In order to verify the progress of the works carried out through the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU), Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi came this weekend to the town of Chicxulub Puerto in the company of the construction resident and civil engineer, Enrique Camacho and the Deputy Director of Urban Development and Public Works, Omar David Ramos.

At the site, the authorities found that the new plaza and market in Chicxulub already have 70% progress in their respective construction process, so the resident of the site explained that the finishing works, bathroom roofing, and the loading and unloading area, as well as works on the civil works of walls and the incorporation of furniture, while in the court area the painting of the structure and the installation of sheet roofing continues.

The 4,404 square meters that comprise the federal work, include the construction of 18 spaces for merchants, bathrooms, warehouse, offices, rest areas, and a sports facility featuring a basketball court and soccer field.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that, with the aim of reaffirming its commitment to the tenants of the community, the Progreso City Council carries out the construction of 10 additional premises in 96 square meters, all this with the municipality’s own resources.

Regarding these constructions, he stressed that they are already working on the foundations, creation of a line, excavation and foundation of masonry and concrete blocks.”We are very happy with the progress so far and also to be able to help Progreso families with the construction of these premises, which will promote better conditions for local commerce, on the other hand, I want to thank Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for his unconditional support for the development of Progreso, ”he said.

Likewise, the municipality recalled that during the construction process of this project, as well as the 6 remaining other communities, the work of local labor was counted on; this as part of the agreements that he himself managed for the benefit of Progress families that have been economically affected by the pandemic.

Finally, the mayor stated: “with the renovation of these public spaces we are generating jobs and at the same time creating the bases to detonate local economic activity when it is completely ready, we will continue working so that the port of Progreso continues to advance.”

