“My mom didn’t deserve to die that way”: Son of a Yucatecan murdered in Holbox

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 29, 2021).- Saturday night a woman was murdered with “extreme violence” on the island of Holbox, in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, in the north of Quintana Roo.
The woman, identified by residents as Karla M., was the mother of a minor and she used to drive a golf cart, a vehicle that appeared yesterday morning floating in the sea, heading to Punta Ciricote.
The events went viral on social networks and immediately many people began to demand justice for the woman. Among them was the son of the now deceased, who spread a text, accompanied by a photo of his mother, which moved netizens.
“Forgive me for all the times that I made you angry, forgive me for all the times that I behaved badly, forgive me for all the bad things I did to you and all the bad times that I put you through,” the young man wrote.
In his message, the victim’s son mentioned that he would like everything to be a joke and that “you will return home after work.”
“You will give me a big hug and tell me about the crazy things you did during the day, or else you will only get to sleep because your day was very exhausting.”
“I know that everything in this life happens for something, but you did not deserve to die so young mommy and less in that way.”
In the letter, the young man asked his mother for forgiveness, also thanked her for having her in his life, and ended up demanding justice for the tragic death of an innocent woman.
The moving message has been shared more than 10,000 times, has more than 700 comments and more than 12,000 reactions.
The victim was 35 years old and was originally from Progreso, Yucatán. Her body had her hands tied and her breasts cut off, submerged together with her cart in an area supposedly monitored by police officers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
