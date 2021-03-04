Multiple neighborhoods in Merida will go without water due to repairs.

Multiple neighborhoods will be without water from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m. due to repairs at the 42 South pumping station.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (JAPAY) – The Junta de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Yucatán (Japay) announced that today, Thursday, March 4, several neighborhoods in the Centro and south of Mérida would be without water due to maintenance work in the area.

Service will be suspended from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. During this time, the 42 South pumps will receive service since it has a large leak. Some pipes will be joined together with thermofusion. These works are intended to improve the pressure in the area of influence.

The Merida neighborhoods that will be affected are the following:

Cortes Sarmiento

Cinco Colonias

San José

Canto

Morelos Oriente

Dolores Otero

Delio Moreno Canton

Esperanza

Miraflores

Vicente Solis

Salvador Alvarado South

Mercedes Barrera

Centro

Azcorra

Ex Cerillera

Privada Las Palmas (Santa Rosa)

Quinta Santa Rosa

Villas La Macarena

Morelos Issste-Fovissste (I and II)

Jardines Miraflores

Lourdes

Morelos

