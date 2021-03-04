Multiple neighborhoods in Merida will go without water due to repairs.

Multiple neighborhoods will be without water from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m. due to repairs at the 42 South pumping station.
MÉRIDA Yucatan (JAPAY) – The Junta de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Yucatán (Japay) announced that today, Thursday, March 4, several neighborhoods in the Centro and south of Mérida would be without water due to maintenance work in the area.
Service will be suspended from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. During this time, the 42 South pumps will receive service since it has a large leak. Some pipes will be joined together with thermofusion. These works are intended to improve the pressure in the area of influence.
The Merida neighborhoods that will be affected are the following:
Cortes Sarmiento
Cinco Colonias
San José
Canto
Morelos Oriente
Dolores Otero
Delio Moreno Canton
Esperanza
Miraflores
Vicente Solis
Salvador Alvarado South
Mercedes Barrera
Centro
Azcorra
Ex Cerillera
Privada Las Palmas (Santa Rosa)
Quinta Santa Rosa
Villas La Macarena
Morelos Issste-Fovissste (I and II)
Jardines Miraflores
Lourdes
Morelos
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
