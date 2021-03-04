  • Feature,
    • Multiple neighborhoods in Merida will go without water due to repairs.

    Multiple neighborhoods will be without water from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m. due to repairs at the 42 South pumping station.

    MÉRIDA Yucatan (JAPAY) – The Junta de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Yucatán (Japay) announced that today, Thursday, March 4, several neighborhoods in the Centro and south of Mérida would be without water due to maintenance work in the area.

    Service will be suspended from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. During this time, the 42 South pumps will receive service since it has a large leak. Some pipes will be joined together with thermofusion. These works are intended to improve the pressure in the area of influence.

    The Merida neighborhoods that will be affected are the following:
    Cortes Sarmiento
    Cinco Colonias
    San José
    Canto
    Morelos Oriente
    Dolores Otero
    Delio Moreno Canton
    Esperanza
    Miraflores
    Vicente Solis
    Salvador Alvarado South
    Mercedes Barrera
    Centro
    Azcorra
    Ex Cerillera
    Privada Las Palmas (Santa Rosa)
    Quinta Santa Rosa
    Villas La Macarena
    Morelos Issste-Fovissste (I and II)
    Jardines Miraflores
    Lourdes
    Morelos

