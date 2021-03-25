Motorcyclist open fire against a family car in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 25, 2021).- A totally unusual incident that took place in Mérida, has caused great consternation in the “White City”. We’re talking about an armed attack against the vehicle of a family, including minors, while the car was driving through Colonia Manuel Ávila Camacho, in the eastern part of the city.

The events were recorded on Wednesday, March 24th, around 9:30 p.m. on Calle 31 of the aforementioned neighborhood, when a motorcyclist apparently argued with the driver of a gray Chevrolet Aveo vehicle over traffic issues.

At one point during the argument, the motorcycle driver untimely paired with the compact car and opened fire with a gun three times, and then fled the scene at full speed.

Due to the shock, a woman who was in the vehicle got out of the car and took shelter in a house, while the car driver called the 911 emergency number to ask for help.

Paramedics arrived at the site and treated a minor as well as the woman due to an emotional crisis, fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire.

The place was secured and cordoned off by SSP police officers and a search operation for the attackers began immediately, together with the State Investigation Police (PEI) to locate the gunman. However, no arrests related to this incident have been reported so far.

