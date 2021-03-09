More than 60 million have been vaccinated in the US already

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday.

The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group.

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday. The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1369038943149318149&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.yahoo.com%2F1-4-u-adults-gotten-051400061.html&siteScreenName=YahooNews&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

That means about 1 in 4 U.S. adults has been inoculated and 12 percent can now, the CDC suggests, resume some semblance of a normal social life. Here are some other numbers from the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive:

2.2 million COVID-19 shots now administered daily in the U.S., in the seven-day average

0 percent of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine included in the CDC’s numbers as of Sunday night

44 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. adults, and about half of all adults, are anxious about re-entering normal life, according to soon-to-be published data from the American Psychological Association

25.8 percent of New Mexico’s population has gotten at least one vaccine dose

15.8 percent of Alaska’s population is fully vaccinated

13.3 percent of Georgia’s population has gotten at least one vaccine dose

6.6 percent of Utah’s population is fully vaccinated

100 percent of K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S. as of Monday — “though the situation is more straightforward in some states than others,” The New York Times notes

312 million does (at least) have been administered worldwide in 116 countries, according to Bloomberg‘s tally.

Source: The Week

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments