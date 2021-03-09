More than 60 million have been vaccinated in the US already

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday.
The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group.
More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday. The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1369038943149318149&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.yahoo.com%2F1-4-u-adults-gotten-051400061.html&siteScreenName=YahooNews&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px
That means about 1 in 4 U.S. adults has been inoculated and 12 percent can now, the CDC suggests, resume some semblance of a normal social life. Here are some other numbers from the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive:
- 2.2 million COVID-19 shots now administered daily in the U.S., in the seven-day average
- 0 percent of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine included in the CDC’s numbers as of Sunday night
- 44 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. adults, and about half of all adults, are anxious about re-entering normal life, according to soon-to-be published data from the American Psychological Association
- 25.8 percent of New Mexico’s population has gotten at least one vaccine dose
- 15.8 percent of Alaska’s population is fully vaccinated
- 13.3 percent of Georgia’s population has gotten at least one vaccine dose
- 6.6 percent of Utah’s population is fully vaccinated
- 100 percent of K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S. as of Monday — “though the situation is more straightforward in some states than others,” The New York Times notes
- 312 million does (at least) have been administered worldwide in 116 countries, according to Bloomberg‘s tally.
Source: The Week
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Should Americans reconsider their Mexico spring break plans?
Embassy warns Americans to avoid spring.
-
‘Just shoot me if you want to’: Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers
Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing.
-
Spray-painted monuments cleaned up in Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On the morning of.
-
Mexico Experts Recommend Approving Covaxin Vaccine
Mexico City – The Federal Commission for.
-
Gang members attack and kill a man in Merida’s Colonia Juan Pablo II
According to SIPSE, the victim was.
-
Progreso Ecological Police: on a mission to preserve local flora and fauna
The corporation has five booths and.
-
World War II veteran receives medals 77 years after act of heroism
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 80.
-
Mexico will acquire 22 million more doses of Chinese Covid vaccine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico aims.
-
Montejo monument spray-painted by protesters
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Monday, March 8th,.
-
Mexico inflation quickens in February to highest since October
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexican annual inflation.
Leave a Comment