More than 20 thousand visitors arrive at the beaches of Progreso.

PROGRESO Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The beaches of Progreso had many visitors over the weekend despite the supposed cold front expected to hit the Yucatan coast. Service providers estimated that more than 20,000 visitors had arrived at noon yesterday and expected even more to arrive.
Since Saturday night, numerous tourists from Merida had arrived, even entire families who spent several hours on the beach. On Sunday, the invasion of the “malecón” and other beaches of the coastline began very early in the morning.
The supposedly bad weather gave a truce and did not affect the tourist activity, which left a good economic income, much needed after significant inactivity due to the pandemic. The sea was a bit rough, but the weather was hot, sunny, and pleasant.
