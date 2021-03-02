More and more flights from Europe and the USA are coming to Cancun

In the midst of the reactivation of tourism in the Mexican Caribbean, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín, announced new air routes. From March Cancun will connect with Acapulco, Miami, Phoenix, and Cincinnati, Madrid, and Lisbon, while Cozumel will receive a new flight from Houston.
The new route between Cancun and Acapulco will be operated by the Viva Aerobus with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays, starting on March 27, at a fare of 299 pesos plus the Airport Use Fee. On international routes, Cozumel will begin a new air route from Houston with Southwest Airlines, there will be a daily flight coming in from Houston, beginning March 11.
Cancun will increase its air connectivity from Europe with the TAP airline, making the route Lisbon, Portugal, to Cancun from March 27, with three weekly frequencies. On the other hand, Evelop Airlines will connect Madrid to Cancun starting with a weekly flight and this frequency will be increased to three weekly flights in the summer.
Orbest airline will return to operate from Lisbon at the end of March on a weekly basis. Likewise, the president recalled that Frontier airline has planned new routes to Cancun from Miami, from March 7, with five frequencies a week, and, from Cincinnati, from March 13, every Saturday. Southwest will begin a daily route from Phoenix to Cancun on March 11.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The US does not intend to share vaccines with Mexico
Joe Biden does not consider sharing.
-
Spain alerts of a probable reinfection of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
The Ministry of Health indicated that.
-
A thousand-plus senior citizen in Uman, Yucatan left without Covid vaccines
It was indicated that the local.
-
AMLO says President Biden was friendly and meeting positive
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President.
-
Strange bee found, thought to be extinct for a century
After their discovery, the specimens were.
-
Mérida’s new mobility plan seeks to benefit pedestrians and cyclists
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- To contribute to safe.
-
What did AMLO and Biden say to each other in their first virtual bilateral meeting?
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Mexico could soon become the largest legal Marijuana market in the world
hen a crew of cannabis activists.
-
AMLO’s administration to reduce the Vaquita Marina protection areas
The Mexican government said on Saturday,.
-
Meteorologists evaluate a change in the dates of the hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season usually begins.
Leave a Comment