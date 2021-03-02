More and more flights from Europe and the USA are coming to Cancun

In the midst of the reactivation of tourism in the Mexican Caribbean, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín, announced new air routes. From March Cancun will connect with Acapulco, Miami, Phoenix, and Cincinnati, Madrid, and Lisbon, while Cozumel will receive a new flight from Houston.

The new route between Cancun and Acapulco will be operated by the Viva Aerobus with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays, starting on March 27, at a fare of 299 pesos plus the Airport Use Fee. On international routes, Cozumel will begin a new air route from Houston with Southwest Airlines, there will be a daily flight coming in from Houston, beginning March 11.

Cancun will increase its air connectivity from Europe with the TAP airline, making the route Lisbon, Portugal, to Cancun from March 27, with three weekly frequencies. On the other hand, Evelop Airlines will connect Madrid to Cancun starting with a weekly flight and this frequency will be increased to three weekly flights in the summer.

Orbest airline will return to operate from Lisbon at the end of March on a weekly basis. Likewise, the president recalled that Frontier airline has planned new routes to Cancun from Miami, from March 7, with five frequencies a week, and, from Cincinnati, from March 13, every Saturday. Southwest will begin a daily route from Phoenix to Cancun on March 11.

