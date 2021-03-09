Montejo monument spray-painted by protesters

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- This Monday, March 8th, protests were held throughout the country against gender violence, and during the feminist march in the “White City”, protesters spray-painted the Monument to the Montejo.
With slogans such as “Feminicide Mexico”, “Death to the patriarchy”, “Assassins of Mayas”, the monument was painted all up.
This is the statue located at the roundabout on the intersection of Paseo de Montejo and Calle 47, Centro.
It should be noted that nobody was detained in relation to this at of vandalism.
History of the Monument to the Montejo
This statue, which shows Francisco de Montejo “El Adelantado” and his son “El Mozo”, was made to honor the conqueror of Yucatán and the first mayor of Mérida, respectively.
The statue was unveiled on June 30, 2010, the last day of the administration of former mayor César Bojórquez Zapata. Information News Yucatan
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
